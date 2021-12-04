Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 21.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 4.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 154.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 184,445 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 40.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,259,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 360,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, Director Zachary Levenick purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 127,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,336. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BNED opened at $6.71 on Friday. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 7.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.