Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Grows Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,895 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.5% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,980 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.11.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $196.32 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.46. The company has a market capitalization of $377.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

