Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Has $26.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 19.8% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 200,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,522,000 after acquiring an additional 58,847 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $455.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $455.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $363.38 and a 1-year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

