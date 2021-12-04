Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM opened at $60.89 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.78 billion, a PE ratio of -43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.09.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

