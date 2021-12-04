Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up 0.8% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $5,685,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 170.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 16,770 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.1% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $197.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $144.50 and a one year high of $210.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.91.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

