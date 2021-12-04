Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $244.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $234.61 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.80.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.47%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,586 shares in the company, valued at $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

