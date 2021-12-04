Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,140,000 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the October 31st total of 28,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 21.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BBBY stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.71.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 5,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.72 per share, with a total value of $98,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Fleming purchased 10,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,900. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,193,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,896,000 after acquiring an additional 101,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after buying an additional 6,369,395 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 172,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 93,518.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,958 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 29,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

