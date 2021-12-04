Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond have lagged the industry in the past three months, courtesy of its weak 2021 results. Both top and bottom lines fell year over year. Results were affected by supply-chain challenges, higher-than-expected cost inflation and a drop in store traffic due to the rising COVID-19 Delta cases. The headwinds are likely to persist through a part of the holiday season, thus, crushing hopes of a swift economic recovery. Drab sales and dismal gross margins hurt adjusted EBITDA in the fiscal second quarter. Management slashed the fiscal 2021 view. Higher freight costs also remain concerning. However, the company is progressing well with the transformation plan, including store fleet optimization efforts and store remodeling programs. The company’s newly launched Owned Brands and enhanced digital capabilities also bode well.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Fleming acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 17,500 shares of company stock worth $344,900. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,395 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,392,809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,822 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,467,000 after purchasing an additional 598,310 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,050,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,681,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,319,000 after purchasing an additional 269,006 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

