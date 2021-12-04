Belvedere Trading LLC Buys New Shares in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OTLY. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at $780,592,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at $582,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at $184,034,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,955,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,690,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.31.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at 8.00 on Friday. Oatly Group AB has a 12-month low of 7.83 and a 12-month high of 29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is 17.65.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The company had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 185.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

