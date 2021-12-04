Belvedere Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL)

Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

In other news, CEO Matthew Potere acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Timothy Parsons acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Sunlight Financial stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). Research analysts expect that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

