Belvedere Trading LLC Takes Position in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIPT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tiptree by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 48,004 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tiptree during the 2nd quarter worth $4,098,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Tiptree during the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Tiptree during the 2nd quarter worth $729,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Tiptree during the 2nd quarter worth $394,000. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Tiptree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ TIPT opened at $12.16 on Friday. Tiptree Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $17.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $286.61 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.72%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.74%.

Tiptree Profile

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

