Berenberg Bank Boosts B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Price Target to GBX 675

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BME. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 575 ($7.51) in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 554 ($7.24) to GBX 576 ($7.53) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 720 ($9.41) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 589.56 ($7.70).

Shares of BME opened at GBX 639 ($8.35) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 601.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 575.63. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 465.41 ($6.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 645.25 ($8.43).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

