Berenberg Bank Reiterates €52.00 Price Target for ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM)

Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($59.09) price target on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($63.64) price objective on shares of ZEAL Network in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on shares of ZEAL Network in a report on Monday, November 15th.

TIM opened at €20.00 ($22.73) on Friday. ZEAL Network has a twelve month low of €16.00 ($18.18) and a twelve month high of €24.40 ($27.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a PE ratio of 6.75.

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

