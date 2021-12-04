Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,014,178 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 68,692 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $107,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 64.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 359.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of BBY opened at $105.87 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.13%.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,957 shares of company stock worth $657,868 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

