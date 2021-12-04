BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BYSI. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on BeyondSpring in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BeyondSpring from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of BYSI stock opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. BeyondSpring has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $157.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 17.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,008,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,406,000 after buying an additional 443,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 13.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,245,000 after buying an additional 183,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 2,452.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after buying an additional 436,025 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 82.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 430,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 194,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the third quarter valued at about $5,176,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

