BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages predict that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGSF’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.32. BGSF posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

BGSF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:BGSF opened at $14.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

In other news, Director Paul Seid bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.03 per share, with a total value of $196,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas Hailey bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $342,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 40,564 shares of company stock worth $560,602 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of BGSF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGSF in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BGSF by 55.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BGSF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGSF in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

