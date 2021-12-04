Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.700-$5.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Big Lots also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.05-2.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut Big Lots from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Big Lots from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

NYSE BIG traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.95. 2,708,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,534. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average is $54.52. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

Big Lots declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Big Lots by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Big Lots by 30.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

