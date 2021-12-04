Bismuth (BIS) Price Tops $0.15

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 43.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and $1,321.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003328 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014658 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000151 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,089,572 coins and its circulating supply is 22,957,617 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

