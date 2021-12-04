Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,164.00

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Bitcoin 2 has a market cap of $13.21 million and $3,164.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

