Bitcoin Atom Trading 4.9% Higher This Week (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 4th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $62.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0899 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 54.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

