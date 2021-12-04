Bitcoin SV Market Cap Reaches $2.36 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 4th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and $637.67 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $125.02 or 0.00265221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,136.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.57 or 0.00955871 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00032647 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003096 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,914,577 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.