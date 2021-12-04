BitGreen (BITG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,573.00

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitGreen has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $751,382.81 and approximately $8,573.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.02 or 0.00188379 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00035195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003424 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.38 or 0.00629240 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000597 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00016284 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00070790 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

