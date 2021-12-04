BitGuild PLAT Market Cap Reaches $72,378.76 (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 4th. During the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded down 13% against the US dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a market capitalization of $72,378.76 and $37,445.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGuild PLAT coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00016866 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 75.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000152 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000828 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

BitGuild PLAT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

