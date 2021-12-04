BitSend Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One BitSend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BitSend has traded down 1% against the dollar. BitSend has a market cap of $76,346.91 and $2.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BitSend

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,973,521 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

