BitTube Trading 12.8% Lower This Week (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One BitTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $3,636.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.46 or 0.00403739 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 328,934,091 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

