Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Short Interest Update

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 856,500 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the October 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Black Hills by 22.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,429,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,428,000 after acquiring an additional 443,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Black Hills by 211.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,063,000 after acquiring an additional 321,340 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp increased its stake in Black Hills by 86.7% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 644,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,266,000 after acquiring an additional 299,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Black Hills by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,690,000 after acquiring an additional 174,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Black Hills by 16.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,093,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,787,000 after acquiring an additional 155,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.01 and its 200 day moving average is $67.19. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $57.02 and a 1-year high of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKH. Mizuho upped their price objective on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sidoti upped their price objective on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Hills has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

