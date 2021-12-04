BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BlackRock Capital Investment.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 144.50% and a return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKCC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

BKCC stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $312.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

