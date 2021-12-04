BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Shares Bought by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 40.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 13.3% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 258,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 30,288 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 8.3% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 67,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DSU opened at $11.50 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

