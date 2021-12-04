BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LON:BRGE) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 676 ($8.83) and last traded at GBX 683.16 ($8.93). Approximately 172,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 194,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 686 ($8.96).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a market cap of £671.31 million and a PE ratio of 5.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 688.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 660.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a GBX 4.55 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.05%.

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

