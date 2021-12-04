BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Up 27.3% in November

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.77. 53,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,862. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.