Blake Jeffrey Grayson Sells 1,270 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,670 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,806,694.60.

On Monday, October 18th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $706,524.10.

On Friday, October 1st, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,163,128.27.

On Thursday, September 16th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,417,683.48.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $89.51 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens upgraded Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

