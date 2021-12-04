Blake Jeffrey Grayson Sells 1,270 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 16th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,670 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,806,694.60.
- On Monday, October 18th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $706,524.10.
- On Friday, October 1st, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,163,128.27.
- On Thursday, September 16th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,417,683.48.
Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $89.51 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40.
Several analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens upgraded Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
