Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 251 ($3.28) and last traded at GBX 250 ($3.27). 812 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 71,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245.13 ($3.20).

The company has a market cap of £188.95 million and a P/E ratio of 113.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 262.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 258.63.

About Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG)

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile device diagnostics and data erasure services in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization software that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, compactflash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Blancco Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blancco Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.