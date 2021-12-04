Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Trading Down 3.9%

Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES) fell 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.78 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.06). 264,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 492,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.10 ($0.07).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29.

Blencowe Resources Company Profile (LON:BRES)

Blencowe Resources Plc acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

