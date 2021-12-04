Blossom Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.4% of Blossom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,184,794 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 328,688 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the third quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,378 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $161.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $170.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.32.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.02.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.