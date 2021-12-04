BMO Capital Markets Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $415.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $354.37.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $313.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $313.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.36 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total value of $697,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.68, for a total transaction of $2,377,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,329 shares of company stock valued at $101,184,361 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Zscaler by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,347 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zscaler by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,230,000 after buying an additional 37,199 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Zscaler by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,753,000 after buying an additional 457,984 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Zscaler by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,933,000 after buying an additional 300,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Zscaler by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,973,000 after buying an additional 80,960 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

