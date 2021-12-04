Bodycote (LON:BOY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 935 ($12.22) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 990 ($12.93) target price on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 901.88 ($11.78).

BOY stock opened at GBX 823.50 ($10.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 46.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 852.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 874.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Bodycote has a 1 year low of GBX 671.82 ($8.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,007 ($13.16).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

