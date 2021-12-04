Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Gap Up to $188.19

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $188.19, but opened at $197.99. Boeing shares last traded at $196.16, with a volume of 278,038 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.15.

The stock has a market cap of $116.65 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.98 and a 200-day moving average of $225.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $56,463,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,199,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 359.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

