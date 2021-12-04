boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “boohoo Group PLC operates as an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing and apparel such as dresses, tops, swim wear, body suits, shirts, blouses, lingerie, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, jewelry, bags, scarves, hats, gloves, tights, socks, sunglasses, denim and cosmetics. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. boohoo Group PLC, formerly known as boohoo.com plc, is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of boohoo group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, boohoo group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.00.

BHOOY stock opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. boohoo group has a 12 month low of $43.77 and a 12 month high of $102.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.32.

About boohoo group

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

