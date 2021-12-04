boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Short Interest Up 23.1% in November

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,730,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the October 31st total of 4,655,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 57,300.0 days.

BHHOF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of boohoo group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS BHHOF opened at $2.60 on Friday. boohoo group has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

