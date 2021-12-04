Boralex (TSE:BLX) Given a C$41.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price target on Boralex (TSE:BLX) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities set a C$50.00 price target on Boralex and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boralex has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$46.55.

Shares of TSE:BLX opened at C$34.86 on Wednesday. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$33.92 and a 1 year high of C$56.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$37.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of C$3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 137.24.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$130.00 million. Analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.6016543 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

