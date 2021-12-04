BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Equities research analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to post $3.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.41 billion and the lowest is $3.37 billion. BorgWarner reported sales of $3.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year sales of $14.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.55 billion to $14.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.28 billion to $16.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.92.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,891,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,837,000 after purchasing an additional 365,102 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 1,086.7% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 108,665 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 72.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,536,000 after acquiring an additional 254,903 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in BorgWarner by 67.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 14,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,023. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $36.26 and a 12 month high of $55.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

