Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the October 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Borqs Technologies by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Borqs Technologies by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 130,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 24,932 shares in the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Borqs Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Borqs Technologies by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 74,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Borqs Technologies by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 195,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 108,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Borqs Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:BRQS opened at $0.41 on Friday. Borqs Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75.

Borqs Technologies, Inc engages in the development of android platform solutions, hardware product, and mobile virtual network operator services. It operates through the MVNO or Yuantel and Connected Solutions segments. The MVNO or Yuantel segment offers a range of voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet of things (IoT) devices, as well as traditional telecom services such as voice conferencing.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Borqs Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borqs Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.