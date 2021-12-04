Bossard (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Bossard (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $268.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BHAGF opened at $249.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.00. Bossard has a fifty-two week low of $249.00 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00.

Get Bossard alerts:

About Bossard

Bossard Holding AG operates the field of industrial fastening and assembly technology in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company offers standard fastening elements, such as screws, nuts, washers, pins, clamping and positioning elements, and anchorage systems; direct assembly screws for wood, metal, plastics, and concrete; and securing and anti loosening elements, such as securing and anti loosening screws, self-locking nuts, securing and anti loosening washers, and retaining rings for shafts and bores.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Bossard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bossard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.