Bossard (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Bossard (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $268.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of BHAGF opened at $249.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.00. Bossard has a fifty-two week low of $249.00 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00.
About Bossard
