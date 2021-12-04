Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.240-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.65 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.110-$1.150 EPS.

NASDAQ EPAY traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.72. 406,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,499. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 566.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.33.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $100,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,658,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

