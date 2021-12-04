Bottos Price Down 17.9% Over Last Week (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. Bottos has a market capitalization of $725,354.23 and $38,093.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bottos alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00041091 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008052 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.31 or 0.00238606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bottos Coin Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.