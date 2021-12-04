Bounty0x Market Cap Reaches $327,511.41 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 4th. One Bounty0x coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $327,511.41 and approximately $41,228.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00041267 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00008248 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.80 or 0.00238981 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

