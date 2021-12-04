Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.68

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.68 and last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 214154 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BXBLY. Zacks Investment Research raised Brambles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brambles in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

