BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.35

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 6845578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bradesco Corretora raised BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.
The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.20.
BRF Company Profile (NYSE:BRFS)
BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.
