BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.35

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 6845578 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bradesco Corretora raised BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

Get BRF alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BRF by 3,099.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF Company Profile (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.