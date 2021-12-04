Brian Slepko Sells 26,996 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Brian Slepko sold 26,996 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $179,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brian Slepko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Brian Slepko sold 30,991 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $192,454.11.

Shares of RMNI stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $521.61 million, a PE ratio of -19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02.

Several research firms have weighed in on RMNI. Cowen cut Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Alliance Global Partners cut Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rimini Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,101,000 after buying an additional 27,489 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 273.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,905,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,392,000 after buying an additional 1,395,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 35,642 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 28.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,513,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 338,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 46.5% in the second quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 413,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services.

