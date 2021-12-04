Britvic’s (BTVCY) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised Britvic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. HSBC raised Britvic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Britvic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.94.

Britvic stock opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Britvic has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.32.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

